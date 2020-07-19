1/1
Robert P. "Bob" Davis Sr.
Robert "Bob" P. Davis, Sr. Robert "Bob" P. Davis, Sr., was born June 30, 1944 in Prosser, WA and after a long battle with cancer passed away at his home in Orting, WA on July 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife Sandy and family. He was predeceased by his parents, Perry and Lillie Davis; sister Anne Bell, brother Richard Davis and step-son David (Ellen) Rogers . Bob was the founder of CDR Construction in 1983. For 26 years, CDR Construction was under Bob's capable hands and direction becoming one of the leading development services for land developers. After he retired he enjoyed road trips in his RV, yearly vacations to Maui and spending time with his family and friends He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sandy, his sister Lois (Scott) Siler, his son Robert Jr. (Tina), daughters Jennifer Corona and Rebecca (Chris) Holden and step-son Steven Rogers. He is also survived by his 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren that he dearly loved and enjoyed. A private graveside service was held at Tahoma National Cemetery on July 10, 2020.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 19, 2020.
