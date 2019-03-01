|
Robert P. Morse 1925-2019 Bob Morse, 94, died in Federal Way on Feb. 20th, 2019. A Navy Veteran of WWII and Postal Manager for 33 years, he is survived by his wife Ann, children Bob Jr. (Mari) & Rick (Ceclia), a half-sister Peggy Walker, 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. For more information go to: https://everloved.com/life-of/robert-morse/ A memorial service will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church 2415 S. 320th Street, Federal Way, WA 98003 at 2:00 PM on Saturday March 9th. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Steel Lake Presbyterian Church 2415 S. 320th Street, Federal Way, WA 98003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 1, 2019