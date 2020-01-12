|
Robert Pollard DDS Feb. 23, 1937 - Dec. 28, 2019 Born in Sedro-Woolley Washington February 23, 1937, Robert passed away December 28, 2019 in Puyallup. He was preceded in death by his wife Lenette in and brother William (Andy) Pollard. He is survived by sons, Robert Jr. (Janet) and Christopher (Bonnie) Pollard and their children, and many cousins in the area. His grandchildren Robbie III, Trevor, Erica and Andrew were a great source of pride to him. Individuals he had encountered through life can recount stories of companionship and adventure. Whether it was with childhood friends, family members, students or acquaintances while abroad. He left a wake of positive and rich relationships. This was clearly of great importance in his life. He cherished each and every one, as he often recounted stories of his close friends and loved ones. We will remember his love of telling jokes, particularly Irish jokes, and how he enjoyed sharing laughs. Some of his fondest memories involved spending time on the water. His passion for boating and fishing kept him close to the sea. Bob and Lenette spent over three decades in the San Juan Islands where they divided their weekends between seeing dental patients on the boat, and boating, fishing, playing golf and spending time with friends. They also had an office in Edgewood, and had generations of happy patients. A service will be held on Saturday January 18th, 10 am, at Hill Funeral Home in Puyallup. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to the Fife-Milton-Edgewood Kiwanis Scholarship fund for local students.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 12, 2020