Robert R. Guthrie "Bob" 02.22.65 - 02.28.20 Gone Fishing Born in Tacoma, WA to Robert and Florence Guthrie they raised their family in Puyallup (South Hill), WA. Bob attended ALL SAINTS CATHOLIC SCHOOL and graduated from ROGERS H.S. as Class of 1983, Puyallup, WA. A good athlete, a proven sharpshooter, a fierce competitor, Bob had many past time favorites & accomplishments. It was all about the 80's (music, concerts, and great times with friends) as he lived it and loved it til the very end. Since the day his father first took him fishing, Bob was a true Fisherman at heart. If at all possible... you'd likely find him "gone fishing" somewhere locally or in Alaska and he especially enjoyed clam digging with his father at Ocean Shores, WA. Aside from his loving longtime partner "Pineapple", his daughter Tawnya, Family and Dear Friends, a very big part of Bob's life included WAYNE'S ROOFING, INC. (Sumner, WA), serving as an employee and proud member of LOCAL UNION #153, (Tacoma, WA) loyally til the week of his 55th birthday 02.22.20 (37+yrs). He is preceded in death by his father Robert Guthrie, survived by his loving longtime partner "Pineapple", daughter Tawyna M. Guthrie, mother Florence Guthrie, Sisters Kathy & Jim Heuring and Theresa Guthrie, Brother John & Heather Guthrie, Nephews Joseph and Alex, Niece Melissa, Uncle & Aunt Donn & Mary McLaughlin, Dearest Friends Chuck & Shannon (family), Johanny, Nick, Tim & Terry, Randy and WAYNE'S ROOFING, INC. MASS Service & Reception (Recitation of ROSARY 10:15 am), will be held at ALL SAINT'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Puyallup, WA, Saturday, MARCH 14, 2020 at 11am.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 10, 2020