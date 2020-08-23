Robert "Bob" R. Osness Robert "Bob" R. Osness, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on August 9, 2020. Bob was born on March 31, 1943 in Tacoma. Bob graduated Lincoln High School, Tacoma, class of 1961. Bob served active-duty in the U.S. Air Force from September 1961 September 1965 at McChord Air Force Base, Tacoma. Bob retired from the U.S. Air Force, Department of Defense Civil Service at McChord Air Force Base on March 31, 1999 after 37 years of service with the 62nd Maintenance Squadron. Bob enjoyed golfing with life-long friends. He loved his classic cars and belonged to the Beach Boys Car Club in Ocean Shores. He was also actively involved in researching family history and was active on Ancestery.com
. He was proud to be a Norwegian Uff Da! Bob had a great sense of humor and was dedicated to his family. Bob is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kelly Osness, son Jason Osness (Jeanne), daughter Andrea Osness (Ethan), sister Marlene Swanson, Grandson Marshal Osness, Granddaughters Sophia and Ingrid Norton, as well as many nieces and nephews. Please visit Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater WA to leave online condolences. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tumwater-wa/robert-osness-9308885