Robert Rasmussen Sr. Robert C Rasmussen Sr., age 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Monday, August 26, 2019. A long-time resident of Puyallup, WA, "Bob" is survived by his wife Shirlian (Radke / Quinlan); his seven children Shera Stallman (Robert), Robert Rasmussen Jr. (Nola); Tracy Sherin (John); Steven Rasmussen (Doreen), Jon Rasmussen (Dana), Mark Rasmussen (Kim), Guy Quinlan (Deborah); eighteen grandchildren, and twenty-eight great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7th at the Hill Funeral Home, 217 E Pioneer, Puyallup WA. Complete obituary and remembrances may be accessed at www.hillfhpuyallup.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 31, 2019