Robert Rex Hagan Robert Rex Hagan (76) peacefully passed Wednesday February 19th, 2020. He is gone, but never forgotten. Robert is survived by his loving niece, Shelley Breiting (Jay and Boys); and nephew, Richard Hagan (Rashell and Boys); sisters, Joanne Wirkkala (Bill and Family) and Jeanne Faker (Ed and Family). In heaven he joins his parents, Evelyn and William Rex Hagan, and brother William J. Hagan. Graveside service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, February 27th at New Tacoma Cemetery.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 23, 2020
