Robert Sam McMahon Aug. 6, 1940 - Oct. 24, 2019 Robert Sam McMahon By: Robert (Bob) S. McMahon Born August 6, 1940 in Leavenworth WA Died October 24, 2019 in Lacey WA I was raised in Puyallup and attended Woodland and Puyallup High School. After 4 years in the Navy I went to work for The Boeing Company in 1961 as a Drafter and retired in 1997 from the Defense and Space Group. I leave behind my wife Suzy of 46 years, whom I loved deeply. Two special daughters, Tami Daw (her husband Ken) and Michelle McMahon. I want both daughters to know, even though I wasn't much of a father, I loved them both and I am very proud of them. My late brother Marty, (his wife Shirley and their family), and a sister Patty. I am also leaving behind 3 grandsons, Zachary (and his daughter Emily) Jason and Travis, whom I wish the very best. I am sorry I won't be here to watch all of you grow. There is also a multitude of in-laws who taught me a hug is nice and three little words "I Love You" can make someone's day. I thank you for that, it meant a lot. I don't know where the next step of my journey will take me, but you will all be in my heart wherever I go. I ask one last thing, anyone I might have hurt in my lifetime, please try to find it in your heart to forgive me, and those who have hurt me, have my full forgiveness. Personal quote: Life is short-live it to the fullest---but never at the expense of another. My beloved husband wrote this in 2012 after the death of his brother. Since that time, Zachary has married Samantha; Jason has married Sabilita and now has a son Charlie and a daughter Kinsley; and Travis has married Tori and has a son Aleister. Patty is now married to Jerry. I would like to thank the staff at RooLan Health Care Center for the amazing care they provided Bobby the last 18 months of his life. I would also like to thank Providence Hospice and VA Hospice for the care and assistance they provided. In lieu of flowers, I ask that donations be sent to the National Parkinson's Foundation or the Lewy Body Dementia Association to assist them in the eradication of these horre
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 3, 2019