Robert Sather

August 24, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Robert passed away unexpectedly August 24, at age 82.

He is survived by his wife Ruth of 50 years; Children Jim, Scott, Kelly (Tracy), Eric (Kendra); Grandchildren Nicole, Travis, Justice, Talus; 4 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Born and raised in Tacoma, attended McKinley, Stewart, and Lincoln. Drafted in the Army; worked at Holroyd Company; then retired from Pierce County Roads OPS.

After retirement, he enjoyed buying and selling storage units for 15 years. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family and going to the casinos with his wife.

Robert was the most loving, generous, unselfish, hardworking and humorous man we know. He loved his family very much and the love was returned deeply. You will be missed dearly. RIP

Celebration of Life in 2021.





