Robert V. Felknor 11/16/1932 - 08/02/2019 Bob was born in Tacoma, Washington and passed away in University Place, Washington with family by his side. A true son of Washington State, he was a direct descendant of the Longmire Family who helped establish Mt. Rainier National Park. Bob was a graduate of Lincoln High School and served in the Army during the Korean War. He worked at People's Department Store, Mt. Rainier Ordinance Depot and retired from Ft. Lewis Civil Service. After retirement, he was employed by Tuell-McKee Funeral Home and Budget-Rent-a-Car. Family was everything to Bob. He was the "Mr.-Fix-it Man," always solving problems and helping others. His children and grandchildren also enjoyed his wonderful cooking and baking. He was a man of many gifts, much loved and will be missed dearly. Bob is preceded in death by his parents Eunice and Van Felknor, and sisters Frances Names and Phyllis Hamilton. He is survived by his wife Kathy, sister-in-law Kristine, daughters Kally (Bill) and Kara (Kyle), son Robert Jr., grandchildren Jordan, Zachary, Alexandra (Jay), Stephanie (Nicholas), Samantha, Malvina, Ariana (Jonathan), and great-granddaughter Elena Asher. His memorial reception will be held at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club, 13204 Country Club Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98498 on Tuesday, August 20 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a gift may be made in his name to the Humane Society, 2608 Center Street, Tacoma, WA 98409 (thehumanesociety.org or by phone 253-284-5833) or a . The family wishes to thank Hospice for their kindness and compassion. Please see obituary and sign online guestbook at www.tuellmckee.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 14, 2019