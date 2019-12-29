Home

Robert Valentino "Bob" Rebelez Jr.

Robert Valentino "Bob" Rebelez Jr. Obituary
Robert "Bob" Valentino Rebelez Jr. Died peacefully on December 17, 2019 at the age of 79 at the UW Medical Hospital in Seattle, surrounded by his family. Robert was born February 14, 1940 in San Diego, CA to Robert Rebelez, Sr. and Carmen (Guerra) Rebelez. Robert joined the United States Air Force on March 8, 1957. He was a flight line aircraft crash and rescue fireman, a duty he fully embraced. Robert had three sons; Rick, Randy, Robby, and a daughter Cheryl. Robert married Donna Harter on January 2, 1981 and together they lived a good life until his passing. They were successful real estate developers and builders for over 35 years. Robert and Donna loved traveling the US in their motor home. They enjoyed riding their Harley's with friends and spent many years traveling to Palm Springs. Robert loved anything with wheels and loved his collector cars. One of his cars won a very prestigious award presented to him by Chip Foose. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Mary Lou, and four brothers. Survivors include his loving wife Donna, sons Rick (Lisa), Randy (Carrie), Robby (Michelle), daughter Cheryl Phillips (Edgar) along with eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on January 12, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery; 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. There will be a viewing between 11:00 12:50 with the services following at 1:00 PM. A catered reception will follow in the Aspen Room. For further information please contact Mountain View at 253-584-0252.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 29, 2019
