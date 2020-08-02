Robert W. Bowman 1927 2020 Robert W. Bowman, aka "Uncle Bob" was born on February 13, 1927 and passed away on July 19, 2020. He lived a fulfilling life of many adventures. After graduating from Stadium High School, he joined the Navy and went off to serve his country in WWll. Upon his return he spent a full career working for the National Weather Bureau traveling the world. In 1969 he bought a beautiful 42' wood boat "The Winsome" and returned it to its original design as an ocean salmon troller. He fished for over 25 years up and down the Washington and Oregon coasts. He retired from commercial fishing in 1992 and continued his love for travel and his great passion of competitive shooting. He belonged to the Tacoma Rifle & Revolver Club. He will be missed by all who knew him.



