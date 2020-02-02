|
Dr. Robert Wesley Osborne, Jr. Robert was born in Pierre, SD on December 15, 1948 to his parents Dr. Robert Wesley Sr. and Evelyn Anne Osborne. His parents moved to Tacoma where Bob and his four brothers lived until leaving for higher education pursuits. Bob returned to Tacoma to practice medicine as a vascular surgeon which he did for 34 years. Bob is survived by his wife Karyn, his three sons, Eric, Bryan and Paul and their mother Martha, his four brothers and five grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 15th at 2 p.m. at Charles Wright Academy in University Place (Tacoma.)
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 2, 2020