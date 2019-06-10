. As a pilot, Bob Whitman was cleared for landing in Heaven on May 25th. He went home to be with Jesus and all his loved ones who went before him. He was 84 years old; he laughed and loved with Donna, his wife of 58 years.Bob graduated from Puyallup HS in 1952. He retired from the Tacoma Fire Department and was a true renaissance man who succeeded at anything he put his mind to. He owned a sailboat shop and had his private pilot's license, toured the country in his RV and was one of the first people in Gig Harbor to embrace computers, developing a side business in technical support. He is survived by his wife Donna and children Kathy, Elaine, James, Julie and their spouses; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Larry, sister DelNita, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a good friend to all who loved to laugh. In the last few weeks of his life he was celebrated by family and friends alike. Each person said "see you later" with stories, hugs and laughter. It was the best memorial anyone could ask for, so no official service will be held. See www.jcstudies.com/robert for more.Our lives will never be the same and that's OK because they shouldn't be; he's irreplaceable. Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary