|
|
Robert Wm. Brown Robert Wm. Brown passed peacefully on April 5, 2019. He was 87 years old. Bob was born July 8, 1931, in Vancouver B.C. and immigrated to the United States in 1954. That same year he enlisted in the USAF and retired in 1975 after 20 years of service as a Flight Engineer. Bob's next career brought him to the Bethel School District as a school bus driver and training instructor for 19 years where he influenced many young people. As a freelance writer, he contributed articles to the Olympian, Nisqually Valley News, and Eatonville Dispatch newspapers for 30 years. Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Peggy; his six children, Robert, Alfred, Angela, David, Sharon and Christopher; nine grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 5, 2019