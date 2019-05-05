Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weeks-Dryer Mortuary
220 134Th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
(253) 537-0253
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Wm. Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Wm. Brown Obituary
Robert Wm. Brown Robert Wm. Brown passed peacefully on April 5, 2019. He was 87 years old. Bob was born July 8, 1931, in Vancouver B.C. and immigrated to the United States in 1954. That same year he enlisted in the USAF and retired in 1975 after 20 years of service as a Flight Engineer. Bob's next career brought him to the Bethel School District as a school bus driver and training instructor for 19 years where he influenced many young people. As a freelance writer, he contributed articles to the Olympian, Nisqually Valley News, and Eatonville Dispatch newspapers for 30 years. Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Peggy; his six children, Robert, Alfred, Angela, David, Sharon and Christopher; nine grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren.
logo

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now