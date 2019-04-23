Robert T. Yoshioka Robert "Bob" Yoshioka, 72, passed away on the morning of April 17, 2019, surrounded by his family. Bob was born and raised in Fife, WA where he continued the family business as a successful vegetable farmer. Bob was a respected and longtime member of the Fife community, active in Fife Planning Commission, King/ Pierce County Farm Bureau, Casts for Kids Foundation, Tacoma Buddhist Temple, and many others. Bob was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Spending time with family was very important to Bob. He loved hosting family dinners. Bob was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, clamming, and spending time on his boat. He especially looked forward to his fishing trips with his family and friends. Bob is survived by his wife of 43 years Vicki Yoshioka; their children Francine Yoshioka Jones (Clint Jones), Kristine Yoshioka (Allen Kim), and Colleen Yoshioka (Rob Batey); his grandchildren Logan and Caleb; his loving sisters, nephews, and nieces. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Saturday April 27th from 2:00 4:00pm at the Tacoma Buddhist Temple. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Fred Hutch Cancer Research, or the Tacoma Buddhist Temple.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary