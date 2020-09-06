Roberta Ann Mitsules March 2, 1959-- August 29, 2020 Babe. No words can express the emptiness my heart suddenly feels with you no longer at my side. For near 29 years we held strong with our vows to love, cherish, and always above all else, be that perfect soulmate to each other. Together we had 2 of the most amazing children. Both Joseph Michael and Britney Louose are well on their way to being stories of success that you had been molding them for all along. We've accomplished so much throughout the years that I sometimes have a hard time believing we made it this far. We always told each other it was because we're content with one and other and because life has evolved for our children in such a positive manner. Go now Roberta and continue to be the free spirit you always were. Just always know your eternally locked within our hearts and the endless love we have for you will always flow. Love you babe!



