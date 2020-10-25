Roberta Espelund

February 7, 1934 - October 20, 2020

Lakewood, Washington - Roberta (Bobbie) was reunited with her husband of 65 years when our heavenly Father called her home on October 20, 2020. She passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at Allenmore Hospital. She was born in Martin, South Dakota on February 7, 1934 to Viola Lampe and Fenton Mahrt. Bobbie was raised on Kitsap Peninsula and graduated from North Kitsap High School in 1952. Soon after, Bobbie married the love of her life, Albert Espelund Jr, on May 29, 1952. She was a loving wife, awesome Mom, dedicated grandmother and great-grandmother, and adored sister and aunt. Bobbie leaves behind 4 children: Pam McNutt (Jonathan), Jack Espelund (Debbie), Sue Anne Reeves (Tim), Michele Green (Bill), 13 grandchildren (including spouses), 8 great-grandchildren, her sister Micky Kinyon, brother Marvin Mahrt (Bonnie) and many nieces and nephews. She cherished her family time and will always be remembered cheering for her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids in their activities. That was a great source of joy for her. As a dedicated military wife, her marriage to Al took her to Ft. Lewis, WA, Ft. Leonard Wood, MO and Hochst/Aschaffenburg/Oberammergau, Germany. She enjoyed travelling and stayed connected to many military friends. Bobbie was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church and enjoyed time spent with her church community.

Bobbie's family would like to thank the staff at Allenmore Hospital for their compassion and dedicated service to our family in the past year.

Memorial service will be held at 3pm on Nov. 28, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church 8211 112th St. SW, Lakewood, WA 98498. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Lutheran Church (Preschool) Lakewood, WA.





