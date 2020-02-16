|
Roberta "Bert" Smith Roberta "Bert" Smith, 91, died on February 6, 2020. She was born in Portland, OR. on May 1, 1928, the daughter of John and Thelma Wyckoff. Bert, aka Nana, was a fun-loving individual who enjoyed the holidays, especially Halloween, Christmas, Easter, and fireworks on the Fourth of July. Bert had an outgoing personality. She was genuinely interested in others and because of this, people found it easy to connect with her. Bert is survived by her daughters; Terry (Roger) Aiken and Kathy (Ralph) Schieno; four grandchildren, Heather, Holly, Amber, and Crystal; five great grandchildren; and her sister, Darlene Carty. In addition to her parents, Bert was predeceased by her husband of almost 70 years, Louie, in 2018. A memorial service will be celebrated at 11:30 am on Friday, February 21, 2020, in the Aspen Chapel at Mountain View Funeral Home, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 16, 2020