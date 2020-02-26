Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roberto Pama
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberto Pama

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberto Pama Obituary
Roberto Pama Roberto Sombong Pama, 89, of Lakewood, was born June 21, 1930 in Santa Barbara, Iloilo, Philippines and passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday morning, February 17, 2020. Roberto is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Emerenciana Pama, 5 siblings, 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, along with many relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and youngest sister. Roberto was a devout Catholic, attending mass every Sunday for as long as he could. He was the first of the Pama Family to arrive in the United States. He persevered through many obstacles of migrating from the Philippines and serving over 20 years in the United States Army to provide a better way of life for his immediate and future family. He has left a legacy of strong family values and persistent drive for lifetime success. Roberto's funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Saint Frances Cabrini in Lakewood, Washington.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -