Roberto Pama Roberto Sombong Pama, 89, of Lakewood, was born June 21, 1930 in Santa Barbara, Iloilo, Philippines and passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday morning, February 17, 2020. Roberto is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Emerenciana Pama, 5 siblings, 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, along with many relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and youngest sister. Roberto was a devout Catholic, attending mass every Sunday for as long as he could. He was the first of the Pama Family to arrive in the United States. He persevered through many obstacles of migrating from the Philippines and serving over 20 years in the United States Army to provide a better way of life for his immediate and future family. He has left a legacy of strong family values and persistent drive for lifetime success. Roberto's funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Saint Frances Cabrini in Lakewood, Washington.
