Robin Erickson
1961 - 2020
Robin Erickson
October 7, 1961 - November 12, 2020
University Place, Washington - Robin was a 1980 graduate of Curtis High School and lifetime resident of University Place, WA. Robin is preceded in death by her father, Roger C. Erickson. She is survived by her mother, Donna M. Erickson and stepfather, William H. Griffies. Her donation, the gift of sight, was made to the American Eye Institute. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 22, 2020.
