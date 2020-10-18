Robin "Rob" Hauge
January 13, 1950 - October 5, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Robin Lee (Rob) Hauge passed away suddenly October 5, 2020 at the age of 70. He was born January 13, 1950 to Norman and Helen Hauge. He was a 1968 graduate of Puyallup High School and lived in the Puyallup area. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force.
Rob and his father owned and operated Canyon Sand and Gravel and Equipment Sales from 1960 to 2005.
Rob was known as a "Chevy Man" – a master fabricator and restorer. He was also a past NHRA member and racer.
He was married 48 years to, and survived by, his wife, Michaelle; his children, daughter, Thressie Thomas (Whitney) and son, Ryan (Sarah); grandchildren, Rylie, Rowan, Sophia, and Freya; and sister, Debbra. He was a husband, father, grandfather, and a friend to many.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
.
Due to Covid limitations, a private family service will be held at noon at New Tacoma Cemetery on October 28. A more public Celebration of Life will be held at a future date with information forthcoming.