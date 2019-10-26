|
Robin Hunter Mase May 2, 1967 - Oct. 13, 2019 "She's perfect!" With inconsolable sorrow, God put his angels all around Robin, our precious wife, mother, sister, aunt, niece, best friend and most recently Gigi to her first grandchild, Miss Holly Brooke. Sadly, Robin passed away unexpectedly from complications of Congestive Heart Failure and End Stage Renal Disease on Oct. 13, 2019, in Palm Desert, CA. Robin was the daughter of Robert and Maureen Hunter born on May 2, 1967 in Puyallup, WA. She grew up in Sumner, WA were she was embraced and adored as the family baby doll. Robin loved to dance, especially ballet. Her tall and slender body enhanced her performing prowess. As Robin grew up she expressed a quick dry sense of humor, just like her Daddy. She dressed her little dog, Heidi, in an array of costumes just to make us laugh. Her early years were idyllic until the passing of her father, Robert Hunter, unexpectedly on Easter Sunday, a few weeks short of her 14th birthday. She often longed for the love and support that her Daddy gave her, she missed him terribly all through her life. Robin loved to spend time with family and friends. She enjoyed clamming, salmon fishing, going to the movies, playing board games, playing with her newly born nephews, camping, swimming, and of course, dancing. Robin's biggest thrill in life was her only child, Jeffery Mase, who was born on May 1, 1985. Robin and her husband Rick Mase were thrilled with this bundle of joy. Jeffery has remained their true gift in life. The Mase family enjoyed many years snow skiing, snowmobiling, boating and picnics at Lake Tapps, camping, plus dinners and parties with friends and family. Robin was in a life altering car accident in 1995. Part of her medical treatment were prescribed opioids. Her whole life was turned upside down. This is a familiar story in our world today. The darkness and loneliness of addiction lasted approximately 24 years and Robin's health had dramatically deteriorated. Jeffery and his new wife, Ashley, announced the thrilling news they were expecting a baby! Robin was ecstatic. This wonderful news and Robin's compromised health condition spearheaded her impassioned need for recapturing her life! Robin spent 90 days at Turning Point Recovery in Southaven, MS and on 9-18-19, Jeffery sent a picture of her precious newborn granddaughter, Miss Holly Brooke. Robin exclaimed, "She's perfect!" Robin was ready for the next stage of recovery. She headed to the Betty Ford Center to attend this magical place while experiencing success at recapturing life! The Betty Ford Center gave her dignity back! These 104 days of joy will forever be our Robin's courageous miracle. Robin had the audacity and commitment to spend her last days striving to be healthy. Gigi will forever be our guardian angel. We are so proud of you and will always love you. Robin leaves her husband, Rick Mase, son Jeffery (Ashley), granddaughter, Miss Holly Brooke, brother, Dalton (Dawn) Hunter, nephews, Bobby Hunter, Bryant Hunter (Lindsay), Auntie Vi Barth, sister, Phyllis Harnish (Keith), great nephews Colton, Troy and Dylan Hunter, and several cousins. Preceded in death are her parents, Robert and Maureen Hunter, and nephew, Brandon Hunter. Thank you for the unconditional love and care provided by Joann Boydston, devoted caregiver and friend, Jennifer Nazarowski, devoted case manager and friend at Sound Options in Tacoma, WA., Fresenius Kidney Care in Tacoma, WA., Southaven, MS, and Palm Desert, CA., Turning Point Recovery team in Southaven, MS., Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, CA., Good Sam MultiCare in Puyallup, WA., Tacoma General MultiCare in Tacoma, WA., Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto in Southaven, MS. Dr. Lee, MD Nephrology Robin's celebration of life will be held: Mountain View Funeral Home at 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. S.W., Lakewood, WA. at 12 PM in the Garden Chapel on Mon. Oct. 28, 2019, with a 2 PM burial to follow at, Haven of Rest Memorial Park at 8503 State Route 16 NW, Gig Harbor, WA. In lieu of flowers please donate to: Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, Patient Financial Assistance, P.O. Box 64348, St. Paul, MN 55164.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 26, 2019