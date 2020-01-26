|
Robin Neiswender On January 15, 2020, Robin (Ball, Hopkins) Neiswender finished a courageous stand against heart disease and diabetes. Like nearly every morning of her sixty-five years, she began with a smile, a warm hello, then yielded to her heart's last beat. Robin was born in Tacoma, WA on December 1, 1954 and was adopted by loving parents, Harry and Marion Ball. To read her full obituary go to http://www.havenrest.com/notices/Robin-Neiswender
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 26, 2020