Rochelle Monner Rochelle Monner was born to Herbert and Viola Newman in 1946 and raised on McKinley Hill in Tacoma, WA, with her younger siblings, Corinne and Thomas. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School, St. Leo High School, and the University of Puget Sound. Rochelle married her husband, Kenneth, in 1968 at St. Leo Church in Tacoma. They have two married children, Kolette (Randy) and Kenneth Jr. (Heidi), and three granddaughters, Ava, Anabelle, and Augusta. Rochelle appreciated family and friends and she found joy in many things: art, dancing, taking pictures, and diligently trying to avoid being in them. Rochelle passed away on August 15, 2019, after an extended battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Her generous and caring ways will be missed. Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Tuell-McKee Funeral Home, 2215 6th Avenue, Tacoma, WA. Rochelle's family would like to thank the staff at Spring Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care and the staff and volunteers at Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Franciscan Hospice and Palliative Care in Rochelle's name: https://www.chifranciscan.org/our-foundations/franciscan-foundation/donate-now A guest book and more detailed obituary are available at https://www.tuellmckee.com/obituaries/rochelle-virginia-monner/42375/
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 1, 2019