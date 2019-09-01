Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuell-McKee Funeral Home - Tacoma
2215 Sixth Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98403
(253) 272-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Rochelle Monner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rochelle Monner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rochelle Monner Obituary
Rochelle Monner Rochelle Monner was born to Herbert and Viola Newman in 1946 and raised on McKinley Hill in Tacoma, WA, with her younger siblings, Corinne and Thomas. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School, St. Leo High School, and the University of Puget Sound. Rochelle married her husband, Kenneth, in 1968 at St. Leo Church in Tacoma. They have two married children, Kolette (Randy) and Kenneth Jr. (Heidi), and three granddaughters, Ava, Anabelle, and Augusta. Rochelle appreciated family and friends and she found joy in many things: art, dancing, taking pictures, and diligently trying to avoid being in them. Rochelle passed away on August 15, 2019, after an extended battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Her generous and caring ways will be missed. Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Tuell-McKee Funeral Home, 2215 6th Avenue, Tacoma, WA. Rochelle's family would like to thank the staff at Spring Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care and the staff and volunteers at Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Franciscan Hospice and Palliative Care in Rochelle's name: https://www.chifranciscan.org/our-foundations/franciscan-foundation/donate-now A guest book and more detailed obituary are available at https://www.tuellmckee.com/obituaries/rochelle-virginia-monner/42375/
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rochelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tuell-McKee Funeral Home - Tacoma
Download Now