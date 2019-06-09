Rod Williams Rod Williams, 89, died unexpectedly at home on June 1, 2019. He was born January 30, 1930 in Juneau, Alaska. His childhood was happy and filled with fishing, boating, hunting, sports and hiking, culminating in becoming valedictorian of his high school class before graduating from the University of Washington in 1952 with a degree in mining engineering. Drafted into the army, he spent his next two years at Fort Richardson, near Anchorage. When discharged, his sister, Margie introduced him to her UW roommate, Annette Watt. Rod and Annette fell in love and were married. They were blessed to enjoy 64 years together in Tacoma, Washington. The majority of his career he worked for the U.S. Geological Survey in Tacoma. Rod will be remembered as a warm, bright, kind-hearted, steady, involved, loving father and devoted husband, a true "family man". Patiently and lovingly he served as primary caregiver to his wife Annette in her final years. He enjoyed tending to his garden, his bridge club, photography, socializing with friends and family, and walking the trails at Point Defiance park. Along with Annette, he was a member of St. Luke's Memorial Episcopal Church for over 50 years. Rod was preceded in death by his wife, Annette, parents, Joseph and Nora Williams, brother Don (Pat), sister Irene (Matt), and infant son, Douglas Watt Williams. He is survived by his sister Margie (Bruce) Ross, his three children, son Jeff (Julie) and daughters Kathy (Don) and Carol (Peter), and seven grandchildren (Ryan, Erica, Colin, Austin, Laura, Claire & Joel), and many beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. Luke's Memorial Episcopal Church, 3615 N. Gove St., Tacoma, WA with a reception following in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Luke's Discretionary Fund would be appreciated.

