Rod Williams Rod Williams, 89, died unexpectedly at home on June 1, 2019. He was born January 30, 1930 in Juneau, Alaska. His childhood was filled with fishing, boating, hunting, sports, and hiking, culminating in becoming valedictorian of his high school before attending the University of Washington in Seattle. After graduating from U.W. in 1952 with a degree in Mining Engineering, Rod was drafted into the Army. He spent two years at Fort Richardson, near Anchorage. After the army, his sister, Marge, introduced him to her college roommate, Annette Watt. Rod and Annette soon fell in love and were married. They lived a happy life for the next 64 years in Tacoma, Washington. Rod spent the vast majority of his career working for the US Geological Survey in Tacoma. He was a warm, bright, kind-hearted, steady, involved father and husband, a true "family man". Rod was preceded in death by his wife, Annette, parents, Joe and Nora Williams, brother Don (Pat) and sister, Irene, and infant son Douglas Watt Williams. He is survived by his sister Marge (Bruce) Ross, three children, son Jeff (Julie) and daughters Kathy (Don) and Carol (Peter), and by seven grandchildren (Ryan, Erica, Colin, Austin, Laura, Claire and Joel) and many beloved nieces and nephews. Rod was a loving and patient caregiver to Annette in her final years. He enjoyed monthly bridge club, crossword puzzles, gardening, photography, and swapping stories with friends and family over meals. He could often be found walking the trails at Pt. Defiance. Rod was a member of St. Luke's Memorial Episcopal Church for over 50 years. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2 pm at St. Luke's Memorial Episcopal Church, 3615 N. Gove St., Tacoma, WA. with a reception following in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Luke's Discretionary Fund would be appreciated.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 9, 2019