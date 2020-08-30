1/1
Rodger Bacon
Rodger Bacon It is with great sadness that the children of Rodger Jay Bacon, 63, announce his unexpected passing on August 20, 2020. Born in Tacoma, WA to Lois and Wilfred Bacon on October 11, 1956, Rodger was loyal and hard-working, and he could fix anything. He was a man who thrived on helping others, especially his children; our dad always showed up for us when we needed him. Rodger loved his children without bound. He lived for the outdoors, particularly fishing and camping. He was a talented cook and a devoted son who took care of his mother in her old age. His generosity and laugh were known to all who met him. He persevered throughout life, and his spirit is now free. Preceded in death by his parents, Rodger will be missed dearly by his brothers Floyd (Lola), Vernon (Linda), Hank (Pattie); his children Sean (Carrie), Alice (Andrew), Marlena (Alex), Jesse, Rachel (Andrew), and Todd; grandchildren Nicholas, Raina, Nolan, Caitlyn, and Tristan, as well as countless other family, loved ones, and friends.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 30, 2020.
