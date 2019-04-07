|
Rodger Jones 10/30/1945-3/31/2019 Born at St. Joseph's Hospital, Rodger spent most of his life in North Tacoma, with a profound love and affection for the area. This is where he met his sweetheart Charlene Tilton, whom he married in 1968. Rodger worked at ASARCO from his teens to 30s, owned The Brick Tavern in Ruston, and then served as a WA State Employment Standards Agent for 25 years. He truly lived his deep beliefs in fairness, empathy, and equal opportunity, a relentless advocate for unions and workers' rights. He passed peacefully at home, survived by wife Charlene, son Damien, daughter Libbe [Ben], grandchildren Beatrice and Walter, and devoted dog Lizzy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tacoma Rescue Mission. See full obituary at: www.edwardsmemorial.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 7, 2019