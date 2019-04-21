Rodney Hugh Hurlow Rodney Hugh Hurlow, 88, passed away after a brief illness on April 10, 2019 at Allenmore Hospital in Tacoma, Washington. He was born at Tacoma General Hospital on February 3, 1931, to David and Mildred Hurlow and grew up in the heart of Tacoma with his brothers Edward and David "Bud" Hurlow. Upon graduating from Stadium High School in 1949, Rod served in the U.S. Navy. Upon returning, he and his brother Bud formed Lakewood Fuel Oil Company, which served homes throughout the Puget Sound for 50 years. In 1955 Rod married the love of his life, Jeanette Lawrenson, and shared 63 years of happiness. In 1959 they welcomed daughter Becky, and their family was complete. He was a lifelong sports fan and excelled at every sport he tried. In high school Rod was a state wrestling champion, and later enjoyed slow pitch, bowling, and was an avid golfer. Rod was committed to his family, his business, and his community as a member of Lakewood Active 20-30 Club, and a lifelong member of the Fuel Dealers Association, Lakewood Elks Lodge and Oakbrook Golf and Country Club where he and his friends enjoyed spirited rounds of golf and card games. He also excelled at hauling around his daughter Becky's Campfire Girls' troop, and at hosting tea parties with his granddaughter Katy. He was always available to serve wherever needed. His summers were dedicated to family camping trips, relaxing with friends, and golf getaways to Hawaii and to courses everywhere. Spending time with Becky and Katy were always at the top of his list. Rod enjoyed a wide circle of close friends who will remember him for the twinkle in his eyes, warm hugs, and his ever-present smile and sense of humor. He could also strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere creating new friends along the way. Rod leaves behind his wife, Jeanette; daughter, Becky (Steve) Ketter; and granddaughter, Katy McCauley. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Marilyn Hurlow, brother-in-law, Dick Lawrenson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceding him to eternal life are his brothers, Bud and Edward Hurlow; stepsisters, Joyce Person and Shirley Koval; and nephew, Brian Hurlow. Also his beloved dog, Nick. Please join us for a celebration of life for our beloved Rod at 3pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Steilacoom Community Church, 1603 Rainier St. Steilacoom, WA 98388. A reception to follow.



Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 21, 2019