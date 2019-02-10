Rodolfo Mun r Cables Born June 17, 1936 in Baguio City, Philippines. Died in Spanaway, WA at the age of 82 on Feb 5, 2019. Immigrated to the United States at age 16, along with his mother and siblings. Arrived in San Francisco Jan. 1953 and joined his father, a member of the US Arm. Predeceased by sons Jonathan "John," Roland "Randy"; parents Myles "Emilio" Cables and Consuelo Padua Mun r Cables; sisters Carmelita "Letty" (Rufo) Augustin, Maile "Mila" (Howard) Sakumoto, Genevieve "Tehani" Cables, and brother Robert Cables. Survived by wife Catalina "Lina" Cables; sons Tony (Shirlene) Cables of Puyallup, WA and Rob (Mercy) Cables of Jupiter FL; 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; sisterEstrellita "Star" (Patrick) Staeheli of Kent, WA; brothers Loreto "Joe" (Melba) Cables of Phoenix, AZ, Arthur Cables of Manila, PI, Ben Cables of Tacoma, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Rudy was an aircraft maintenance employee for Boeing (Seattle), Saudi Arabia Airlines (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia), Frontier Airlines (Denver, CO) and Alaska Airlines (SeaTac, WA). At 17, Rudy was recruited by the US Navy, but eventually joined the US Air Force. During the 1950s and 1960s, Rudy fought professionally as a boxer under the name of Rudy Garcia, winning most of his bouts by KO's. Rudy will be missed by a large family. Viewing at Mt. View Funeral Home, February 11 and 12, 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM both days, with Rosary recited at 6:00 PM both days. Funeral service Wednesday February 13 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven, 14601 A St., Tacoma (Spanaway), WA with viewing 11:45 to 12:30 PM, Rosary 12:30 PM, and Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM. Graveside interment at 2:30 at Mt. View Cemetery. Reception following back at Our Lady Queen of Heaven at 3:30.



