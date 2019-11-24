|
|
Roge Roush April 20, 1944 - Nov. 12, 2019 Born Roger Raymond Roush, Jr. in Minneapolis, he changed his name as a member of the screen actors guild as an actor in film, TV, and theatre. He graduated from Clover Park High School, Lakewood, WA, Western Washington University, California State University, LA with 2 masters in Art: Drama and Teaching ESL. He studied languages at the Univ of Tours, Univ of Vienna, and in his military training in the Army where he served in Berlin during the Cold War. He lived in Ca, Wa, Nv, Md, Mn and Hi. He also worked as a blackjack and craps dealer in many Nv casinos. More recently he taught ESL at Renton Vocational Technical Institute and worked at the Redmond Library. He had a passion for the mountains and skiing, including instructing. He is survived by his brother Paul Roush and sister Gwendolyn Roush. He is predeceased by his parents Roger R Roush and Pauline Irene (Kruse) Roush (Lakewood,Wa), and 2 sisters Gwendolyn Roush I and Barbara Potter. Memorial Service December 1, 2019 from 3-5 pm at North Lake Unitarian Universalist Church, 308 4th Ave., Kirkland, Wa. For fuller obituary or to sign guestbook see www.BartonFuneral.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 24, 2019