Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Roger A. Nottage

Roger A. Nottage Obituary
Roger A. Nottage Roger Alan Nottage was born on March 2, 1953 to Robert and Carol Nottage in Spokane, Washington. He died peacefully on February 29, 2020. Roger graduated from Shadle High School in 1971 and Spokane Community College in 1974. Shortly after graduation he accepted a job with the Division of State Lands in Salem Oregon. It was while working there that he met Kate Swigart, they were married on December 28th 1974. Roger worked a variety of municipal jobs throughout his career in both Oregon and Washington, specializing in potable water management. He became an expert in the field and regularly taught classes at the local community college. Roger was active in the yearly water management conferences and was highly respected by his colleagues. He retired from Lakewood Water District in August of 2012. Roger was an accomplished musician and composer. He loved playing golf and watching the NFL. He and Kate enjoyed traveling and particularly enjoyed cruising and went on numerous cruises to Mexico and Alaska. He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Kate, Son Patrick of Tukwila, Washington, son Michael (Song) of Bothell Washington, three granddaughters, brother Andrew of Colton, Oregon and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was well loved by his family. A memorial service with be held 2:00pm Saturday, March 14th at Golden Funeral Service.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2020
