|
|
Roger Anderson Roger Bruce Anderson passed away peacefully at home August 11, 2019 at 88 years of age. He was born the youngest of three brothers to Edith and Floyd Anderson on March 22, 1931 in Tacoma, Washington. He graduated from Stadium High School and the University of Puget Sound with a Bachelor of Art's degree in business and married his high school sweetheart Marlene shortly after graduating from college. They built the family home on the shores of Wollochet Bay where they raised their three children and where Roger lived until his death. Roger had a long history of public service, working first for the Federal Way School District as the Assistant Director of Transportation, and then the Peninsula School District as the Director of Transportation for over 20 years. He loved his work and the people he worked with - staying in touch with many of them through monthly get togethers he arranged up until a year before his death. He was a loving and supportive father who always made time for his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his three children, Greg, Kevin, and Traci and six grandchildren, Karen, Robert, Melodie, Kelsi, Emily, and Payton. He was preceded in death by his wife Marlene, two brothers Richard and Gordy, and his parents.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 22, 2019