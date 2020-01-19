|
|
Roger Brown 1942 - 2020 Roger Egan Brown, a caring husband, father, and grandfather; Army Veteran (23 years) and True Neighbor. He died unexpectedly from a pulmonary embolism at the age 77 in his home in Kirkland, Washington. He was surrounded by his wife of 52 years, all four children and family members that were visiting for the holidays. Roger was born on December 6, 1942 in Corvallis, Oregon, and spent his childhood in France. He graduated from Clover Park High School in Lakewood where he played many varsity sports. He graduated from St. Martins College in Lacey, Washington with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. Roger was hired at Puget Power immediately upon graduation and worked as a Civil Engineer and Project Manager. Roger worked for Puget Power starting in 1972 and retired in 2014. Roger proudly joined the U.S. Army 82nd and 101st Airborne and was a part of the Special Forces (Green Berets) serving in Vietnam in 1966. After his tour of duty was finished, he married Karin in 1967. Roger brought his young family to Kingsgate in 1972. He was an active Board member of the HOA and regularly committed his time and energy to its upkeep. Roger enjoyed hunting, camping, skiing and loved spending time with his family. He was passionate about genealogy and committed himself to connecting family members. Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Annie, his brother, Gary Brown, as well as his daughter-in-law Brooke. He is survived by his wife Karin, four children Roger Jr. (Edit), Chris (Rita), Gena Cook (Chris) and Peter and nine grandchildren Jordan, Alex, Nick, Daniel, Ashlyn, Andras, Aron, Connor and Ryan. Graveside Services will be held at: Mountain View 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW Lakewood, WA 98499
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 19, 2020