Roger Kriebaum
January 21, 1930 - November 2, 2020
Steilacoom, Washington - Roger W. Kriebaum, age 90 of Steilacoom, died on Nov 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Gisela and daughter Patricia. He is survived by daughter Debora, son Lee, three grandchildren Steven, Jamie, Brandon, and two great-grandchildren Matthew and Ethan. Roger was born and grew up in Primghar, IA. In 1948, he began a 20-year career in the Army. After the Army, Roger worked for the State of WA and retired from there in 1990. Following his 2nd retirement, he volunteered for many years at Madigan hospital with the Red Cross. He also amassed over 25K kilometers volksmarching as a member of the Evergreen Wanderers. He will be greatly missed by his family, but we take great comfort knowing he is reunited with the love of his life. Rest in peace Dad! There will be no public service due to COVID-19 restrictions. Interment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery. Please see full obituary at www.TuellMcKee.com
.