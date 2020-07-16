Roger Vernon Miller Roger Vernon Miller was born July 11, 1934 to Vernon and Thelma Miller in The Dalles, Oregon. He was the oldest of three boys. He passed away in his home and went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 1, 2020. Roger was a graduate of the University of Oregon with a degree in Accounting. He was an accountant, a farmer, a business partner, a loving husband, father and grandfather, and a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Puyallup. More recently, he attended Our Savior Lutheran Church. He loved to travel, attend events celebrating his grandchildren, and spend time with his family. He was greatly loved and respected and will be deeply missed by all. In 1958, Roger married his sweetheart, Marilyn Jean Carlson, in Tacoma, Washington. They were happily married for over 55 years until 2014 when Marilyn went to be with the Lord. They lived, farmed and raised their two children in Puyallup. He is survived by his daughter Jennie Miller and son Scott Miller (Lisa); grandchildren Joshua Miller, Matthew Heimbigner and Callie Miller; brothers; Don Miller and Arnold Miller (Susan); brother-in-law Owen Carlson (Juanita); sister-in-law Marilyn Carlson; and many nieces and nephews. A chapel service will be on Friday, July 17, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Hill Funeral Home in Puyallup, 217 E Pioneer Ave.



