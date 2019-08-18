|
Roland "Rolly" Frank Marsh Roland "Rolly" Frank Marsh was born February 5, 1936 in Puyallup, Washington to Frank & Shirley Marsh. Roland passed away Thursday July 25, 2019 in Renton, Washington of cancer surrounded by his loved ones. Roland attended Firgrove Elementary School. Roland Graduated from Puyallup High School in 1954. He worked at Summit/Pierce County Fire Dept district 9 where he worked his way from a volunteer Fire Fighter to acting Chief. Roland served his country in the Army where he was stationed in Alaska. He was a member of Renton Fish & Game Club. Roland is preceded in death by wife Patricia Marsh and ex-wife Barbara. He leaves his children Karri, Blain, Karice, (Tom), & Molly (Jeff). Grand Children Jason Marsh (Shannon), Kristina (Mike), Kelly (Casey), Barbara & 2 great grandsons. Step children the Roe's Ed (Denise), Cynthia (John Collins), Rick (Janet), Robert (June), Steven (Christine). Step grand children Jennifer, Jeff, Sean, Kevin, Daniel, Stephani, Jaymi & 4 step great grand children. In memory of Roland "Rolly" there will be a pot luck held Aug. 24, at 11:30am. At Light House Baptist Church 1222 Bronson Way N. Renton, WA
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 18, 2019