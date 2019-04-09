|
Roland K. Anderson 3/13/46-4/6/19 Roland was born in Tacoma on March 13, 1946 to Alf and Margaret Anderson. He graduated from Stadium High School in 1964 and then attended TCC. Roland worked for Boeing until he was called to active duty in the USAF during Vietnam. He later worked for the Tacoma Public School District as Chief Custodian until his retirement. Roland is survived by children Carolyn Young-McKee (Tom), Brian S. Anderson and Michelle Chenoweth (Al); 6 grandchildren; brother Alf Anderson; 1 niece and 2 nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Tuell-McKee Funeral Home, 2215 Sixth Ave., Tacoma, 98403, with graveside services following at New Tacoma Cemetery, University Place, WA. Please sign online guestbook www.tuellmckee.com, 253-272-1414.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 9, 2019