Rolores Ann "Skip" Peterson Rolores Ann "Skip" Peterson, 80 years of Lakewood passed away on March 31st of 2019 in her own home surrounded by her family. Skip had been battling a number of health issues which she had been challenged by over the past years. Skip was a true fighter and had extended her time with us by many happy years. Skip was a graduate of Clover Park High School in 1956, she was a long time competitive Roller Skater and then transitioned into a world class skating coach. Throughout her years she coached hundreds of kids at the Tacoma Roller Bowl that went on to win National, World, and Olympic medals. Skip was born to parents Roger and Dolores Adams on April 28, 1938 in Tacoma. Today she is survived by her brother Roger Adams, Son Tom Peterson, and Daughter Linsue Peterson. She Is also survived by many grandchildren, family members and so many loved friends. Skip was a friend and mentor to so many which was celebrated on her 80th birthday party at the LeMay Car Museum, attended by 150 family and friends from all over the country. A celebration of life will be held at the Steilacoom Community Center, 2301 Worthington St, Steilacoom, WA on April 20th from 1:00 4:00 PM. Remembrances may be sent to: or www.kidney.org/donate

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 14, 2019