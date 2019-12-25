|
Ron E. Hoglund March 26, 1958 - August 8, 2019 Surrounded by the love of his family, Ron went to rest with the lord after a 10 year battle with Lymphoma. He was preceded in death by his Mother Barbara and beloved wife Cathy. Ron is survived by his father Ted, sisters Teresa Hoglund & Renee Roewer, and their extended families. Ron graduated from Mount Tahoma High School and was a Navy veteran. He had a kind and loving heart and was always willing to help others in need. He loved music and learned to play several musical instruments. Ron will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the National Institute of Mental Health. Committal Service - Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA December 27, 2019, 12:45 PM. Celebration of Life immediately following.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 25, 2019