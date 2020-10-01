Ron McGee

December 8, 1942 - September 14, 2020

Tucson, Arizona - After living life with cancer for over 15 years, Ron went to be with his Lord and savior at his home in Tucson, Arizona on 9/14/2020, surrounded by people who loved him and bathed in prayer. Ron was born in Longview, WA on 12/8/1942 and moved to Tacoma in the 1960's. Ron spent over 30 years in the car business working in sales and management at many well known dealerships on South Tacoma Way. In 1979 Ron met his wife Teri who would remain by his side for 41 years until his passing. Ron and Teri moved to Gig Harbor in the 80's where they were active in church and social circles for decades. In 2010 they heard the siren call of warm winters and moved to Tucson AZ where they became active in a new church and made many close friendships. Ron is survived by his wife Teri of Tucson; his son Robb (Kristin) of Tacoma; brother Bert (Shirley) of West Linn OR; sister Patty of Tucson; sister Lisa (Rich) of Cave Creek AZ; and many youngsters who called him "Uncle Ron." He is greatly missed by his family who adored him and his close friends whom he never failed to entertain.





