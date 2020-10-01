1/1
Ron McGee
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ron McGee
December 8, 1942 - September 14, 2020
Tucson, Arizona - After living life with cancer for over 15 years, Ron went to be with his Lord and savior at his home in Tucson, Arizona on 9/14/2020, surrounded by people who loved him and bathed in prayer. Ron was born in Longview, WA on 12/8/1942 and moved to Tacoma in the 1960's. Ron spent over 30 years in the car business working in sales and management at many well known dealerships on South Tacoma Way. In 1979 Ron met his wife Teri who would remain by his side for 41 years until his passing. Ron and Teri moved to Gig Harbor in the 80's where they were active in church and social circles for decades. In 2010 they heard the siren call of warm winters and moved to Tucson AZ where they became active in a new church and made many close friendships. Ron is survived by his wife Teri of Tucson; his son Robb (Kristin) of Tacoma; brother Bert (Shirley) of West Linn OR; sister Patty of Tucson; sister Lisa (Rich) of Cave Creek AZ; and many youngsters who called him "Uncle Ron." He is greatly missed by his family who adored him and his close friends whom he never failed to entertain.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oasis Cremation & Funeral Care
1687 W Prince Rd #101
Tucson, AZ 85705
(520) 347-4443
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oasis Cremation & Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved