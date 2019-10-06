|
Ronald A. Hayes Oct. 7, 1941 - Sept. 25, 2019 Age 77, went home to his Lord on September 25, 2019 after a wonderful life filled with family and friends. Born in Rochester, New York on October 7, 1941 to Charles and Helen Hayes, he grew up in North Hollywood with his two brothers, Bob and Russ. At age 16, Ron went to work for Universal Star Market until he enlisted in the Army, where he served for 2 years, 3 months, and 17 days. While stationed at Fort Lewis, he met and married Kathy Garrard, and they had twin children, Laura and Todd. He moved to Olympia and went to work for Safeway as a produce clerk and became a member of the Retail Clerks Union (now the United Food and Commercial Workers Union). Ron left Safeway to become an organizer for Local 380, organizing non-union workers, and later was hired on staff for Local 367 in 1964. In 1981, he was elected President of Local 367 and served as President until he retired in 2001. He was an effective leader who was successful in achieving increased wages and improved health insurance and pension benefits for over 6000 food employees in 5 counties. Ron was recognized as a principled, thoughtful, and skillful leader. In his retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, living in Gig Harbor, traveling, gardening, boating, listening to Frank Sinatra, and cleaning. He spent many days enjoying the sunrise and sunsets from his waterfront home. He will be remembered and cherished by all those who knew him, remaining in the hearts of family and friends forever. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bob. He is survived by his loving companion Teresa Iverson; brother Russ Hayes (Kim); sister-in-law Penny Hayes; daughter Laura Smith (Alan); son Todd Hayes (Kristi); 4 grandchildren (Peyton, Hudson, Cole, and Elle) and 3 nephews (Gavin, Spencer and Greg). A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church at noon, 3510 Rosedale St NW, Gig Harbor 98335. A reception will follow at Anthony's from 1:15 3:15 pm, 8827 N Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's memory can be made to: The Hope Heart Institute, Attn: Judy Crane, 4455 148th Avenue NE, Bellevue, WA 98007.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 6, 2019