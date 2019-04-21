Home

Ronald Benjamin Ellwein 9/23/49 ~ 4/9/19 Ron lost his battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig 's disease) on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was loved by all and leaves behind his mother, Opal A. Ellwein; his brother, James E (Tina) Ellwein; two nephews, Bryan Albright and Daniel Ellwein; his Chihuahua Rocky and many cousins. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Good Shephard Lutheran Church located at 140 East 56th St., 11:00 in Tacoma, Washington. Please read full obit on www.edwardsmemorial.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 21, 2019
