Ronald C. "Jack" Russell On the morning of January 25, 2020, Ronald (Jack) C. Russell passed away, peacefully, at home, surrounded by family. Jack was a long-time resident of the Key Peninsula and was well-known for his Scottish Highlander cows on Cornwall Road. He was a hard-working, kind, funny, and gentle man, much loved by his family and friends. Jack retired as a Machinist from PSNS in the 90s. He was passionate about life and racquetball, and he bested challengers half his age. He was born in Topeka, Kansas on January 4, 1939 and spent his early years in southern California before making his home on the Key. Jack is survived by his wife, Boni, sister, Marjorie Evans of Gig Harbor, sons; William (Eileen) Russell of Port Orchard, Herb Russell (Melissa) of Bonney Lake, and Fred Groendyke (Vicky) of Wasilla Ak., sister-in-law, Darlene Russell of Sacramento, CA. and 15 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Curtis (2000) and his first wife, Barbara (2005). A Celebration of Life will take place on his farm in the spring.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 6, 2020