Ronald D. Groff

July 6, 1938 - October 11, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Ronald Groff passed away at home in Hawaii at age 82, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in the City of Destiny (Tacoma, WA), and graduated from Stadium High School in 1956. Ron followed in his parents' footsteps, Vitamin Virg and Vitality Vi Groff, managing Groff's Nutrition health food store in the Tacoma Mall. Ron's true passion was for the sea. Growing up at Titlow Beach in Tacoma, he hung around the Sixth Avenue Boathouse where his love of any and all boats took hold. He could often be heard saying "We sail at dawn!" Ron owned over fifty boats in his lifetime, and adventured around the world, thus gaining the endearing nickname "Captain Ron." His other hobbies included playing handball at the Tacoma Elks Club, and acting at the Tacoma Little Theater. He had an amazing singing voice, and wrote beautiful songs with his guitar such as "City of Destiny" and "I Ride the Wind." Ron leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Isabella, 9 children (Kari, LaRona, Lorrina, Kima, Ronell, Libriana, Jeron, Tahisha, and ShannaSea), his sister Jo Anne Whitacre, and his cousin and "First Mate" Ray Homan. His brother Gerald Groff passed away earlier this year. Captain Ron will forever be remembered and loved by all who knew him.





