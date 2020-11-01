1/1
Ronald D. Groff
1938 - 2020
Ronald D. Groff
July 6, 1938 - October 11, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Ronald Groff passed away at home in Hawaii at age 82, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in the City of Destiny (Tacoma, WA), and graduated from Stadium High School in 1956. Ron followed in his parents' footsteps, Vitamin Virg and Vitality Vi Groff, managing Groff's Nutrition health food store in the Tacoma Mall. Ron's true passion was for the sea. Growing up at Titlow Beach in Tacoma, he hung around the Sixth Avenue Boathouse where his love of any and all boats took hold. He could often be heard saying "We sail at dawn!" Ron owned over fifty boats in his lifetime, and adventured around the world, thus gaining the endearing nickname "Captain Ron." His other hobbies included playing handball at the Tacoma Elks Club, and acting at the Tacoma Little Theater. He had an amazing singing voice, and wrote beautiful songs with his guitar such as "City of Destiny" and "I Ride the Wind." Ron leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Isabella, 9 children (Kari, LaRona, Lorrina, Kima, Ronell, Libriana, Jeron, Tahisha, and ShannaSea), his sister Jo Anne Whitacre, and his cousin and "First Mate" Ray Homan. His brother Gerald Groff passed away earlier this year. Captain Ron will forever be remembered and loved by all who knew him.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 1, 2020.
October 29, 2020
Ron Groff is way up there in the realm of the most interesting human
and beings I have ever known. He was a very good friend of my step-Dad, Roy Stier, and spent lots of time at our home when I was in my late teens. He was always singing. My Dad nicknamed him Windjammer. Ron was an epic adventurer and dearly loved by my family. The world has lost a simply wonderful man. My love to his huge family.
Loretta J. Martin
Friend
