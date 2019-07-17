|
Ronald D Haave Ronald D Haave (93) peacefully passed away on July 11, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Ron was a WWII veteran and a retired employee of McCord AFB after which he ran a business in Spanaway. Survivors include his best friend, Barbara Rogers, his son, Dean (Beverly) of Tacoma, his daughter Christine (Marc Eskenazi) of Seattle, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He will be remembered in a Celebration of Life to be held at Dryer Masonic Center, 306 134th St, Tacoma, on Friday, July 19, 2019. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Dryer Masonic Building Corp. Further details of Ron's life may be seen at www.firlane.com/obituaries.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 17, 2019