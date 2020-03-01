|
|
Ronald E. Malm Ronald E. Malm, beloved husband, father, grandfather (Papa) and friend, died February 9, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ron was born in Tacoma to LaVerne Veborg Malm and Einar Bror Malm on December 14, 1935. Ron attended schools in Tacoma, graduating from Stadium High School in 1953. He married the love of his life, Alyce Howard, on June 26, 1954, in Anacortes, Washington. Ron worked at Brown & Haley in Tacoma and later bought a share in Fort Vancouver Plywood Company and moved to Vancouver with Alyce and their daughter, Terri. Daughters, Sandy and Ronda, were born in Vancouver. Ron and Alyce built up their interest in the plywood plant and built a couple of houses all of which they converted into funds to start Malm's Dry Cleaning on Bridgeport Way in 1969 and eventually opened 3 more stores. The original Malm's Dry Cleaning is still operated by their daughter, Ronda Malm. Ron and Alyce enjoyed boating, fishing, and traveling. Ron loved to build and fly remote control airplanes. They had winter homes in Green Valley, Arizona and in recent years a condominium in Las Vegas. Their No. 1 Rule was to "Have Fun!" Ron always enjoyed dear close friends and above all, was devoted to his wife, his daughters, grand and great-grandchildren, enfolded in-laws and close ones for whom he was their beloved patriarch. He was kind, honest, wise, loving, generous, and always interested in people. He is profoundly missed and remains a beacon to us all. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Alyce Malm; his daughters, Terri Hellyer (David), Sandra L. Wagner (Mark), Ronda I. Malm, enfolded daughters, Linda Allen and Christina Baker (Lynn); grandchildren, Shawna Franklin (Scott), Keith Gacek (Erin), Christine Kolnhofer (Istvan), Danielle Phinisey (D.J.), Marcus Wagner, and Zak Roth; step- grandchildren, Tom Hellyer (Illiana) and Dory VanBockel (Jeb); great- grandchildren, Tyler Malm Stainbrook, Taryn Hardeman, Macenzie Gacek, Stephen Downing, Silas Gacek, Eli Franklin, Dotti Phinisey, Dewey Phinisey, Attila Kolnhoffer; great-great-grandson, Jordan Hardeman; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother, David Malm, and sister, Linda White. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Phillip Malm. A Celebration of His Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the New Tacoma Cemetery in University Place, Washington.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 1, 2020