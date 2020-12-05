Ronald Isaacson
November 28, 2020
Lakewood, Washington - Ronald Isaacson, 74, of Lakewood, WA, passed away on November 28, 2020. He was born in Racine, Wisconsin, the eldest of 5 children, to Robert and Evelyn Isaacson in May of 1946. In 1962, his family moved to Lakewood, WA. Ron enjoyed participating in high school wrestling and was an honor grad in the first graduating class at Lakes High in 1964. After two years at the University of Washington (UW), Ron enlisted in the Air Force and completed tours-of-duty in Alaska and Crete before finishing his service at Vandenburg AFB in California. In 1968, he married the love of his life, Alida. In 1972, Ron began working in the analytical department at the Weyerhaeuser Company, continuing for 37 years. He completed a BS in chemistry at UW in 1975 and was a long-time member of the American Chemical Society.
Ron is survived by his wife of 52 years, Alida; their children, Karin (Shawn), Karsten (Debbie), Astrid (Derek), Disa (Jim), and Ingrid (Trevor); as well as eight grandchildren; brother, Scott, and sisters, Lonnie and Marcia. Ron was preceded in death by his sister, Jacqueline, and his parents.
Ron enjoyed working with young people. He volunteered for 30 years with the Pierce County Jr. Wrestling League as both a coach for the Lakewood Lumberjacks and as a referee. He also volunteered in the science labs at Lakes High for five years. Ron had a passion for reading (especially sci-fi) and watching television programs that were history or science oriented. He was a proud Norwegian known for his dry sense of humor and a habit of answering a question by asking another question to get people to think.
Ron was a loving and supportive husband to Alida and was proud of his bright, talented, and caring children.
A memorial service will be planned in 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to JDRF.org
or ACS.org
(https://bit.ly/acs-donate
)